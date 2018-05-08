Police looking for witnesses to Surrey roll-over crash

It happened at about 4 a.m. Sunday May 6, in the 19500-block of Highway 1

Surrey Mounties are looking for witnesses to a roll-over traffic crash in which they suspect speed and liquor were a factor.

It happened at about 4 a.m. Sunday May 6, in the 19500-block of Highway 1. Police said a dark blue 2002 Dodge Caravan hit a median and rolled.

“The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries,” Corporal Elenore Sturko said. “Investigators believe speed and alcohol may have been a factor in the collision.”

Sturko said police are asking witnesses who either saw the crash, or the Caravan heading eastbound on the highway before it crashed, to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 citing file number 2018-63310. Those wanting anonymity can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.



