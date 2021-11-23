Police looking for witnesses of Nov. 11 shooting in South Surrey

Surrey RCMP are looking for witnesses and dash-camera video after a shooting in South Surrey on Remembrance Day.

In a news release issued Nov. 23, police say shots were heard on the 16700-block of 17A Avenue at approximately 10 p.m., Nov. 11.

Mounties attended and searched the area, but were not able to locate evidence that a shooting had taken place, police said.

“There were indications of fireworks being set off in the same vicinity. However, the following day a resident in the area noticed damage to their garage door along with evidence of a shooting and made a police report,” the release said.

Surrey RCMP’s general investigation unit has taken over the investigation and released a photo of a possible suspect vehicle.

“The shooting caused minor property damage and thankfully no one was injured,” said RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn. “The motive of the shooting is still under investigation and we are looking for additional witnesses as well as dash camera footage to assist with advancing the investigation.”

Police are asking anyone that was in the area and witnessed something suspicious, or have dash-camera video footage, to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.