Surrey RCMP released a photo of a possible suspect vehicle related to a shooting in South Surrey. (RCMP handout)

Police looking for witnesses of Nov. 11 shooting in South Surrey

Shooting occurred near 16700-block of 17A Avenue

Surrey RCMP are looking for witnesses and dash-camera video after a shooting in South Surrey on Remembrance Day.

In a news release issued Nov. 23, police say shots were heard on the 16700-block of 17A Avenue at approximately 10 p.m., Nov. 11.

Mounties attended and searched the area, but were not able to locate evidence that a shooting had taken place, police said.

“There were indications of fireworks being set off in the same vicinity. However, the following day a resident in the area noticed damage to their garage door along with evidence of a shooting and made a police report,” the release said.

Surrey RCMP’s general investigation unit has taken over the investigation and released a photo of a possible suspect vehicle.

“The shooting caused minor property damage and thankfully no one was injured,” said RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn. “The motive of the shooting is still under investigation and we are looking for additional witnesses as well as dash camera footage to assist with advancing the investigation.”

Police are asking anyone that was in the area and witnessed something suspicious, or have dash-camera video footage, to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Previous story
Surrey NDP MLAs frosty about taking cop referendum concept to cabinet
Next story
Vision Zero helps Surrey achieve 22% drop in serious traffic crashes in 3 years

Just Posted

A single vehicle heads into the U.S. at the quiet Peace Arch border crossing Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Surrey/White Rock residents can buy essential goods in U.S., return without PCR test: CBSA

Athletics at Salish Secondary School were temporarily suspended last week, but have now been reinstated. Athletic director Allen De La Paz seems to be using an Instagram-only approach to disseminate information as both the suspension and reinstatement of athletics was handled via the picture-message social-media platform. (Black Press Media file photo)
Basketball back on at Salish Secondary

Surrey RCMP released a photo of a possible suspect vehicle related to a shooting in South Surrey. (RCMP handout)
Police looking for witnesses of Nov. 11 shooting in South Surrey

Work to replace the Nicomekl River and Bailey bridges on King George Boulevard in South Surrey is expected to begin this year. (City of Surrey image)
Construction of new, four-lane crossing of Nicomekl River in South Surrey to begin soon