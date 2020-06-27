Police looking for witnesses, dash-cam video after pedestrian hit by vehicle in Surrey

The crash happened June 5 in the 7400-block of 140th Street

Surrey RCMP is looking for witnesses and dash-cam video after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in around 74th Avenue and 140th Street on June 5. (Image: Google Maps)

Surrey RCMP is looking for witnesses and dash-cam video after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Newton on June 5.

Police were called to the crash around 11 a.m. in the 7400-block of 140th Street, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Saturday (June 27).

The pedestrian, and 18-year-old man, had “serious injuries” and is now in “stable condition and recovering,” police added.

Surrey RCMP said the suspect vehicle, described as an “older model black van,” did not remain at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has a dash-cam video of the incident is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and speak with the Constable Mumtaz- Sheh or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-85301.

