Police looking for witnesses in video of missing North Delta senior

Three people crossed paths with Jarnail Sanghera on May 15 at 9:07 a.m. in the 8900-block of 112th Street

88-year-old Jarnail Sanghera went missing near Nordel Way and 116th Street around 11 a.m. on May 15, 2020. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police are looking to speak with three people who apparently crossed paths with missing 88-year-old Jarnail Sanghera the morning of Friday, May 15 and may not be aware of it.

Police have reviewed an extensive amount of video in the case of the missing North Delta man and have determined that these three individuals are the last people known to have seen him.

“The three individuals crossed paths with our missing person on May 15 at 9:07 a.m. in the 8900-block of 112th Street,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “In the video you can see there is a couple walking behind our missing and a person who walks directly past Mr. Sanghera. Police would like to speak to all three individuals to determine if they might have any information about the route he was taking.”

Police say Sanghera was also spotted in the 9200-block of 112th Street at 9:15 a.m., heading northbound towards 92A Avenue.

Police are asking for anyone who was driving in the area of the 8900-block to the 9200-block of 112th Street around 9 a.m. on May 15 and has dash-cam footage to review that footage, and if they think they see Sanghera, to contact police and quote file number 20-10726.

Police have set up a tip line, 604-946-4411, to report any information or sightings of Sanghera, and the public is urged to call 911 if help is urgently required.

88-year-old Jarnail Sanghera went missing near Nordel Way and 116th Street around 11 a.m. on May 15, 2020. (Delta Police Department photo)

Sanghera left his family residence near Nordel Way and 116th Avenue on Friday, May 15 and was last seen on video surveillance at 11:30 a.m. walking eastbound in the 11800-block of 88th Avenue. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Sanghera suffers from dementia and is diabetic and on medication, and his family and Delta police are concerned for his well-being.

Sanghera is described as a South Asian man, 5’8” tall with a slim build and a grey beard. Sanghera is of the Sikh faith and was last seen wearing a sky blue turban, dark grey Quartet zip-up jacket over a plaid shirt, dark grey jogging pants with a white stripes across the thigh area, and black running shoes.

Sanghera also has a faded black Sikh symbol — Ek Onkar — tattooed on the back of his hand.

Police say Sanghera is able to use transit and had a small quantity of money in his possession at the time he went missing. He is known to frequent the Sikh temple near 84th Avenue and 140 Street in Surrey.

Police are asking residents and businesses in North Delta and Surrey to check their properties and look in unlocked buildings, outbuildings, sheds and vehicles where Sanghera may have sought shelter.

READ MORE: Family of missing North Delta senior with dementia pleads for public’s help


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Eleven cases now linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford hospital
Next story
Staff recommend $500K-IT upgrades for better security for Surrey Police Department

Just Posted

Staff recommend $500K-IT upgrades for better security for Surrey Police Department

It would ‘meet enhanced security requirements for policing information,’ report says

Police looking for witnesses in video of missing North Delta senior

Three people crossed paths with Jarnail Sanghera on May 15 at 9:07 a.m. in the 8900-block of 112th Street

White Rock extends waterfront parking time limit

Cars will be able to park for up to two hours in currently open spots

Police warn of sex offender, who poses ‘high risk to re-offend,’ released into Surrey

Kristjon Otto Olson convicted of ‘sexual offences against minors,’ Surrey RCMP say

Allegedly impaired South Surrey driver arrested twice within hours

Man taken home by police was later found at the wheel of different vehicle, RCMP say

COVID-19: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

New ban on vehicles at events comes as B.C. records 18 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths

Eleven cases now linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford hospital

COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford Regional Hospital was first declared last Friday

NAFTA panel upholds U.S. softwood lumber ‘injury’ complaint

Other rulings still to come, B.C. forest industry group says

PHOTOS: Hopeful service dogs get picked up by B.C. trainers drive-thru style

PADS trains all kinds of assistance dogs people living with disabilities and groups

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

City of Kamloops to remove ‘COVID is a lie’ posters from power poles

The signs state: “WAKE UP BC!! COVID-19 IS A LIE. “WE LOVE YOU”

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. COVID-19 survey brings answers closer

275,000 responses so far, broader health information helps

To shut down Snowbirds team after deadly crash would be ‘tragic:’ commander

The home base of the Snowbirds is in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Hope for ‘Cascadia’ tourism amid COVID-19 border restrictions

Washington, Yukon, Alaska reopening, B.C. hotels set to restart

Most Read