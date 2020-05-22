Police looking for witnesses in video of missing North Delta senior

88-year-old Jarnail Sanghera went missing near Nordel Way and 116th Street around 11 a.m. on May 15, 2020. (Delta Police Department photo)

Three people crossed paths with Jarnail Sanghera on May 15 at 9:07 a.m. in the 8900-block of 112th Street

Delta police are looking to speak with three people who apparently crossed paths with missing 88-year-old Jarnail Sanghera the morning of Friday, May 15 and may not be aware of it.

Police have reviewed an extensive amount of video in the case of the missing North Delta man and have determined that these three individuals are the last people known to have seen him.

“The three individuals crossed paths with our missing person on May 15 at 9:07 a.m. in the 8900-block of 112th Street,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “In the video you can see there is a couple walking behind our missing and a person who walks directly past Mr. Sanghera. Police would like to speak to all three individuals to determine if they might have any information about the route he was taking.”

3 people apparently crossed paths with missing 88-yr-old Jarnail SANGHERA around 9 am May 15 in the 8900 blk of 112th St in N. Delta, and may not know it. They are the last people known to have seen him. Video below. News release –https://t.co/J6elgWbps4 pic.twitter.com/2jiHosoVhu — Delta Police (@deltapolice) May 22, 2020

Police say Sanghera was also spotted in the 9200-block of 112th Street at 9:15 a.m., heading northbound towards 92A Avenue.

Police are asking for anyone who was driving in the area of the 8900-block to the 9200-block of 112th Street around 9 a.m. on May 15 and has dash-cam footage to review that footage, and if they think they see Sanghera, to contact police and quote file number 20-10726.

Police have set up a tip line, 604-946-4411, to report any information or sightings of Sanghera, and the public is urged to call 911 if help is urgently required.

Sanghera left his family residence near Nordel Way and 116th Avenue on Friday, May 15 and was last seen on video surveillance at 11:30 a.m. walking eastbound in the 11800-block of 88th Avenue. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Sanghera suffers from dementia and is diabetic and on medication, and his family and Delta police are concerned for his well-being.

Sanghera is described as a South Asian man, 5’8” tall with a slim build and a grey beard. Sanghera is of the Sikh faith and was last seen wearing a sky blue turban, dark grey Quartet zip-up jacket over a plaid shirt, dark grey jogging pants with a white stripes across the thigh area, and black running shoes.

Sanghera also has a faded black Sikh symbol — Ek Onkar — tattooed on the back of his hand.

Police say Sanghera is able to use transit and had a small quantity of money in his possession at the time he went missing. He is known to frequent the Sikh temple near 84th Avenue and 140 Street in Surrey.

Police are asking residents and businesses in North Delta and Surrey to check their properties and look in unlocked buildings, outbuildings, sheds and vehicles where Sanghera may have sought shelter.

