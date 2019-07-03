Police looking for Surrey robbery suspects

Armed robbery happened in the 12000-block of 82nd Avenue on May 11

Police looking for help to identify Surrey robbery suspects. (RCMP image)

Surrey Mounties are seeking help to identify two suspects in a Newton armed robbery. It happened in the 12000-block of 82nd Avenue on May 11.

Police say that at about 7:30 p.m. two robbers entered a convenience store there and one had a handgun and stole “several items of value” before the pair ran off and hopped into a black four-door sedan driven by a third man. The car took off east on 80th Avenue.

One suspect is white, in his 40s, heavy built and was wearing a yellow traffic vest, a grey “Under Armour” baseball cap and sunglasses.

The second is dark-skinned, about 25, slim and wore a dark fisherman-style cap and a white and blue-striped shirt.

Police ask anyone who can identify the suspects to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
