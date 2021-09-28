Poor quality image of suspect. (Surrey RCMP handout)

Police looking for Surrey robbery suspect accused of threatening staff with needle

‘The female suspect allegedly stole merchandise and when confronted by staff she threatened them with a needle,’ Const. Sarbjit Sangha said

Surrey Mounties are looking for a robbery suspect who allegedly threatened staff with a needle at the Sephora store in Guildford Town Centre on Sept. 15.

Police say this happened at 12:49 p.m., at 10355 152 St.

The suspect is described as white, in her early 30s, slim, and five fee seven inches tall with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing red baseball hat backward, a red t-shirt with a gold “23” logo, a grey long sleeve shirt underneath and baggy black pants.

“The female suspect allegedly stole merchandise and when confronted by staff she threatened them with a needle,” Const. Sarbjit Sangha said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.


surrey rcmp

