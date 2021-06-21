Police looking for missing White Rock senior

William Rawlison, last seen on June 20, may be driving to Kamloops

William Henry Rawlison was last seen on Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Contributed photo)

White Rock RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating one of its senior residents.

Police say William Henry Rawlison, 82, was last seen on Sunday (June 20), and may be driving to Kamloops.

He is described as a Caucasian male, five-feet-two-inches tall and 196 lbs, with grey hair, grey eyes and glasses.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, and driving his 2007 red Dodge Dakota four-door truck, licence plate MT4592.

Police are “very concerned” for Rawlison’s health and well-being, according to a news release issued Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police (in White Rock, call 778-545-4800; in Surrey, call 605-599-0502), or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

RCMPSeniorsWhite Rock