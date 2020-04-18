Police looking for missing senior last seen in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say Gi Goo Kim, 77, was last seen on April 16. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP say Gi Goo Kim was last seen on April 16

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing senior.

Gi Goo Kim, 77, was last seen just before midnight on April 16 in the 11000-block of 158B Street, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Saturday (April 18).

Police said he has not been heard from since.

Kim, according to police, is described as Korean, about 110 lbs., with short white hair and brown eyes. He also has glasses.

Police said Kim was last seen wearing a green sweater and New Balance shoes.

Kim drives a brown 2004 Honda CRV, with B.C. licence plate 884NLP, Surrey RCMP said. The vehicle has a spare tire on the back and he is known to travel to Whistler, Squamish and Princeton.

Surrey RCMP said Kim speaks “limited English.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-57638.



