Police looking for man who went missing in Whalley

Surrey Mounties need help to find Ian Cornish, a 50 year old man who was last seen at 2:05 a.m. on Jan. 29 in the 13700-block of 96th Avenue in Whalley.

He’s described as white, sex feet two inches tall, 175 pounds, is bald and has hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a hospital mask, dark jacket, grey hoodie, black T-shirt, blue pants, white shoes and was carrying a green duffle bag.

“Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being,” said Staff Sergeant Joe Johal. “It is out of character for this person to be out of touch this long. He suffers from a medical condition requiring medication.”

Police ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2021-14526.



