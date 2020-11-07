Police looking for man last seen in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say John Wayne Luste has been missing since Nov. 5

Surrey RCMP is looking for John Wayne Luste, who was last seen on Nov. 5. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is looking for John Wayne Luste, who was last seen on Nov. 5.

Luste was last seen around 10:30 p.m. in the Guildford area on Thursday, according to a release from Surrey RCMP early Saturday morning (Nov. 7). The release does not give a specific area or intersection.

Luste, 23, is described as Filipino, about 5’6” and 145 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say a clothing description was not included.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-172560.



