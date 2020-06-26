Police looking for 28-year-old man last seen in Surrey on June 11

Aaron Knorr was last seen in the 9800-block of 140th Street

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find Aaron Knorr, who was last seen on June 11.

Knorr was reported missing earlier this week after he was last seen on June 11 in the 9800-block of 140th Street, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Friday (June 26).

Police said he has not been seen or heard from since.

Knorr is described as 28 years old, Caucasian, 5’11” and about 175 lbs. Police added he has short, brown hair, green eyes and sleeve tattoos on both arms and across his collarbones.

Surrey RCMP said Knorr was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, grey sweatpants, black runners and a black backpack.

Anyone with information about Aaron Knorr’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

