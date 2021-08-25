Police look for teen last seen in Surrey

Dakota Skidmore was last seen Aug. 17 around 100 Avenue and 140 Street

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find missing 14-year-old Dakota Skidmore, who was last seen on Aug. 17. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old.

Dakota Skidmore was last seen Aug. 17 around 4:30 p.m. near 100 Avenue and 140 Street, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha.

She said Dakota “has been out of contact with her caregivers in the past however, given the duration of time that has elapsed without contact, police and her guardians are concerned for her wellbeing.”

Dakota is described as Caucasian, five-foot-three and 138 lbs, with brown eyes and long brown hair with a red tint. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a beige hoodie.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Dakota Skidmore is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


