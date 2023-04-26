Police look for suspect after arson causes early morning damage in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say video surveillance shows a person lighting what appears to be a mattress on fire prior to walking away on Tuesday (April 25). The suspect can be seen pushing a three-wheeled jogging stroller with plastic covering the contents. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Police in Surrey are looking for an arsonist after someone was caught on video starting a fire that caused some destruction in Whalley early Tuesday morning (April 25).

Surrey RCMP say it happened at about 2 a.m., when Surrey Fire Service notified Surrey RCMP of a fire in 13400-block of Hilton Road. The fire was put out and no injuries were reported but police say there was “significant damage” to multiple vehicles, a carport and a neighbouring building.

RCMP say video surveillance shows a person lighting what appears to be a mattress on fire prior to walking away. The suspect can be seen pushing a three-wheeled jogging stroller with plastic covering the contents.

“This senseless act placed people’s lives at risk. Thankfully, the neighbouring building was quickly evacuated and the fire did not spread to it,” said Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer Corporal Vanessa Munn.

“Although no one was physically injured, this fire negatively impacted building residents, as well as a local business.”

Anyone with information about the fire or anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



