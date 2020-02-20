Police look for man in Halloween mask who robbed Abbotsford medical-marijuana clinic

City’s second dispensary to be robbed in one month

CTTV photos of the masked gunman, who held up a medical-marijuana dispensary for cash and weed, have been released by the Abbotsford Police Department.

The gunman entered Canna Care on Clearbrook Road around 8 p.m. on Feb. 18, wearing what appears to be a Halloween mask. Once inside, he produced a gun, made his demands, and took off with an undisclosed amount of loot.

Directly after the robbery there was a near collision near the parking lot exit. Police are interested in speaking with the owner of a white Dodge SUV, caught on the CTTV footage.

While Abbotsford detectives were able to speak with several witnesses who remained at the scene of the robbery, other customers left before they arrived. Investigators are urging those witnesses to come forward to be interviewed.

Abbotsford has seen two marijuana dispensaries robbed at gunpoint in the last month. Two 18-year-old men were arrested after robbing a dispensary and fleeing on foot on Jan. 23.

Anyone with information about the robbery are being asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department: 604-859-5225.

