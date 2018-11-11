Police look for man accused in New Westminster poppy fund theft

Staff at the legion say a man grabbed the donation tin while paying for food

New Westminster police are looking for this man in connection to an alleged theft of poppy funds. (New Westminster Police Department)

New Westminster police are trying to identify a man they suspect in an alleged poppy fund theft.

In a Saturday news release, police said the alleged theft occurred at about 2 p.m. Thursday when a man entered the Royal Canadian Legion at 631 6 Street to order food.

Staff noticed that the donation tin for poppies was missing after the man had paid for his food and upon reviewing security camera footage, alleged the man hid the tin while paying for his meal.

Workers found the tin outside, but all of the donation money was gone.

Police are looking for a 50 to 60-year-old Caucasian man, balding with grey hair and a grey beard and waring a two-tone sweat shirt.

Police say that this is just one of three alleged poppy donation thefts that took place Thursday in New Westminster.

“It is disheartening to know people would steal donations that are intended to support our veterans,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott.

“Our veterans deserve honour and respect for the great service that they have made to our nation. We owe our freedom and liberty to them, and for that we are forever grateful.”

Anyone with information of the poppy donation thefts is asked to call the New Westminster Police at 604-525-5411.

