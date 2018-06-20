Police look for driver of blue Jeep who may have helped at fatal crash

A 19-year-old girl was killed in a crash near Delta on June 2

Police are revealing more details about a crash in Delta that claimed the life of a young woman earlier this month in a bid to find someone who may have stopped at the crash site before first responders arrived.

Investigators have received information that an unknown witness, driving a blue Jeep Liberty from the direction of the Tsawwassen ferry terminal, assisted at the scene, police said Wednesday.

Police are not ruling out the chances that the witness is from Vancouver Island.

Two women were stopped in a northbound vehicle on the side of Highway 17A at Ladner Trunk Road just after 10 p.m. on June 2.

Nineteen-year-old Olivia Malcom and another young woman were looking for an item in the trunk when their vehicle was struck by a white Jeep.

Malcom was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the white Jeep remained at the scene. Police have said alcohol was the suspected cause.

Anyone with details about the possible witness is asked to contact Const. Niels Hermes with , at 778-290-2411 or by e-mail at niels.hermes@rcmp-grc.gc.ca