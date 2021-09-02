Police look for 40-year-old last seen in Surrey

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding 40-year-old Robinder Sidhu who was last seen on Aug. 25 in the 7000-block of 130 Street. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Robinder Sidhu was last seen in Newton on Aug. 25

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a 40-year-old who was reported missing on Aug. 31.

Robinder Sidhu was last seen in the 7000-block of 130 Street on Aug. 25 around 10 a.m.

Police said Sidhu is described as a six-foot-three, 215-lbs. South Asian man. He has a muscular build, with short black and grey hair, brown eyes and “scruffy” facial hair.

Sidhu was last seen wearing a yellow and green striped T-shirt and blue jeans. He has a tattoo on his back.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robinder Sandhu is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



