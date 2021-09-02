Police look for 40-year-old last seen in Surrey

Robinder Sidhu was last seen in Newton on Aug. 25

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding 40-year-old Robinder Sidhu who was last seen on Aug. 25 in the 7000-block of 130 Street. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding 40-year-old Robinder Sidhu who was last seen on Aug. 25 in the 7000-block of 130 Street. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a 40-year-old who was reported missing on Aug. 31.

Robinder Sidhu was last seen in the 7000-block of 130 Street on Aug. 25 around 10 a.m.

Police said Sidhu is described as a six-foot-three, 215-lbs. South Asian man. He has a muscular build, with short black and grey hair, brown eyes and “scruffy” facial hair.

Sidhu was last seen wearing a yellow and green striped T-shirt and blue jeans. He has a tattoo on his back.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robinder Sandhu is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

missing person

Previous story
Spike in active COVID-19 cases in Delta
Next story
‘Go the hell home’: B.C. leaders condemn anti-vaccine passport protests

Just Posted

Jodi and Chris Reimer at the funeral service for their son, 16-year-old Caleb Reimer, at Chandos Pattison Auditorium in Surrey on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2021. (screenshot)
16-year-old killed in Surrey crash will ‘surely never be forgotten’

Naomi Onotera was last seen leaving her residence in the area of 200th Street and 50th Avenue in Langley City in the evening of Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (RCMP photo)
RCMP chopper searches Nicomekl floodplains for missing Langley woman

Children First Canada volunteer Simi Sahota is calling for better access to mental health support in B.C. (Contributed photo)
‘No one to turn to’: Surrey student joins call for better access to mental health support

Northcrest Care Centre in North Delta. (Google Maps screenshot)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at North Delta long-term care facility