Police lock down part of Armstrong after ‘live grenade’ discovered

An ordnance believed to be a grenade was discovered at the entrance to a parking lot between the Dairy Queen and Anchor Inn Pub on Smith Drive in Armstrong Tuesday afternoon. (Black Press - file photo)

UPDATE: 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 20

A portion of one of Armstrong’s main roads remain closed after the discovery of an explosive late Tuesday afternoon.

The ordnance was discovered on Smith Drive at around 5 p.m.

“I’m told a live grenade was found by an entrance to a parking lot between Dairy Queen and the Anchor Inn (Pub),” said Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper late Tuesday evening, adding the device wasn’t dug up.

“It had to be placed there by somebody. It wasn’t excavated or something like that. Somebody had to set it there.”

RCMP were called and Pieper said that particular portion of Smith Drive was barricaded.

Front line officers are currently on scene in Armstrong near Dairy Queen where a suspected explosive device has been located. Scene is secure & area has been evacuated. RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit is en route. Please stay out of the area. — Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (@VernonNOkRCMP) March 20, 2019

“Protocol is that everyone and everything within 200 feet of where the explosive was discovered be evacuated,” he said. “They closed Dairy Queen and the Anchor Inn. Everybody was very receptive. They may not have liked it but they left in an orderly fashion.”

Officers will stay on-site with the explosive until an expert comes to dispose of it.

RCMP media relations officer Cst. Kelly Brett said there is no new information Wednesday morning.

“Scene is still being secured and EDU is on the way,” she said.

Smith Drive going into Armstrong from Highway 97A remains open.

