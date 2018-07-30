Police laud bystander who helped overdosing man

The passerby ran to the New Westminster police station for help

New Westminster police are giving kudos to a bystander who rushed to get help when he saw a man overdosing at a waterfront park last week.

On Monday, police said the bystander had seen a man overdosing just after 4 a.m. on Thursday at Westminster Pier Park.

He ran to the police station, and officers were able to find the man and administer two doses of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone before paramedics arrived.

“The quick thinking and immediate action by the passerby to come get help saved this man’s life,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott.

“Thankfully, officers arrived in time to give the much needed dose of naloxone. Always seek help immediately if you suspect someone is overdosing.”

New West police authorized its officers to use naloxone last February.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fire ecologist advocates prescribed burns
Next story
Higher interest rates to hit younger, middle-income households

Just Posted

Surrey’s Whalley Little League Majors Allstars are B.C. champs

‘This could be the summer of their lifetime’ says Whalley coach as boys head to nationals

Surrey man allegedly pushed into traffic after leaving PNE

Vancouver police are looking for a suspect described as ‘agitated’

Surrey-based committee bids for Olympic softball qualifier

Canada Cup organizers want to host 2019 Americas qualifying tournament at Softball City

Democracy Direct announces candidates for White Rock election

Organization will run mayoral candidate, and four for council

Surrey RCMP investigate ‘targeted’ Sunday shooting

Shots were fired in the 7800-block of 138th Street around 4:30 p.m., police say

Video: Mourners bid goodbye to the two young victims of Toronto shooting

Justin Trudeau was among dozens of people ranging from students to dignitaries who packed a Toronto funeral home to pay their respects.

Watchdog probing death after Vancouver police arrest

The man went into ‘medical distress’ after being arrested

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations elder arrested by Israeli navy en route to Gaza

Chilliwack’s Larry Commodore part of Freedom Flotilla bringing medical aid to Palestinians

Woman gets $2 million after 2014 train crash

A lawsuit over a woman injured in a train collision has ended in a multi-million dollar judgment.

Friends, family of murder victim protest transfer of inmate

Walter Ramsay has been moved from Kent to Mission institution

UPDATED: Police ID woman swept away in Squamish-area river

A Burnaby woman died and a Surrey man was rescued by search crews

B.C. woman’s obituary casts spotlight on medical profession’s ‘fat shaming’

Ellen Maud Bennett, of Victoria, died on May 11 after being diagnosed with inoperable cancer

Three dead after small plane bound for P.E.I. crashed in Maine

The small plane departed from Pembroke, Ontario

Higher interest rates to hit younger, middle-income households

The Bank of Canada recently raised its trend-setting interest rate for the fourth time in a year

Most Read