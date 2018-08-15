Police issue warning that 19-year-old poses ‘significant’ risk to the public

Police have issued a public warning about Vainderpal (VP) Gill.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) has taken the unusual step of issuing a warning about a 19-year-old man who they say poses a “significant risk” to the public.

Sgt. Judy Bird said Varinderpal Singh Gill – who often goes by the name “VP” – is connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict and has both threatened other people and had threats made against him.

Bird said she could not comment on the specifics, but said police believe Gill poses a risk to other gang members in the conflict and to the public in general.

“Because many gang shootings occur in public places, this means Varinderpal Gill’s presence in public places creates a serious risk to public safety as well,” she said.

Bird said that if anyone sees Gill in a public place such a restaurant or a gym, they should notify police by calling 911.

“When there is someone who poses such a risk, the safety of our community is the top priority,” Bird said.

Gill is 6’ 2” and 165 pounds. Bird said he has family in Abbotsford but is known to also frequent other areas of the Lower Mainland.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225, text abbypd (22973) or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

The APD previously issued similar warnings in 2008 at the height of the gang war between the United Nations Gang and the Red Scorpions, in 2011 when the Dhak and Duhre gangs were being targeted by rival gangsters, and in 2012 when the life of known criminal Chad Weber was in danger.

They also issued warnings in March 2015 about gangsters Sandeep Sidhu, Jimi Sandhu and Gavin Grewal and in February 2017 about the current gang conflict, just days after Satkar Sidhu, 23, was fatally shot on Steelhead Court in Abbotsford.

