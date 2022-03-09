(Delta Police Department photo)

(Delta Police Department photo)

Police issue warning after youths in North Delta approached by men in van

Incident took place in the 11300-block of 81st Avenue at around 4:37 p.m. on March 7

Police are reminding parents to talk to their kids about ways to stay safe after two local youths were approached by men in a van earlier this week.

According to a DPD press release, at around 4:37 p.m. on Monday (March 7), two youths were approached in the 11300-block of 81st Avenue in North Delta by two men in a van who offered them candy and asked them to get into the vehicle. Both youth ran away and told their parents.

“These youth did the right thing, they ran home and told their parents and, most importantly, they didn’t get in the vehicle,” police said in a press release.

The driver and his passenger are described as South Asian men wearing black and navy bandana-style head coverings.

The vehicle is an older model silver or champagne-coloured minivan with a green “N” on the back and B.C. licence plates possibly containing the letters “LK.”

Police say that although they ave not received any other reports of similar incidents, they are taking this opportunity to remind parents to review safety measures with their children, including to walk in pairs whenever possible, stay in well-lit and high traffic areas, make noise and draw attention to themselves if approached, run to the nearest safe place (e.g. home, a store or recreational facility), and to never go with strangers.

“We are also encouraging our citizens to contact police as soon as possible to report any suspicious person and or vehicles in your neighbourhood,” the department said in a press release.


