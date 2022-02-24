(Delta Police Department photo)

(Delta Police Department photo)

Police issue warning after recent distraction theft in Delta

One man allegedly distracted a woman while a second man entered her car and stole her wallet

Delta police are warning residents after a local woman fell victim to an alleged distraction theft.

According to a DPD Facebook post Thursday morning (Feb. 24), the woman was approached while sitting in the driver’s seat of her vehicle by an unknown man who told her there was something in her back tires.

The woman exited her vehicle, leaving the driver’s side door open, to look and found two thumb tacks stuck to her rear tires. She removed the tacks, thanked the man and carried on with her day.

“It wasn’t until later on in the day that she noticed her wallet was missing,” the post said.

Police say CCTV footage captured a second man entering the woman’s vehicle through the open door and stealing the wallet.

Thankfully, the woman contacted police and was able to cancel her credit cards before any fraudulent activity took place.

Police say they are investigating the incident, but warn the public to be aware of this type of theft.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaPolice

Previous story
B.C. doctor who promotes COVID misinformation under investigation from college
Next story
Canada brings in stronger sanctions after Russia strikes Ukraine

Just Posted

Surrey Central SkyTrain Station. (File photo)
TransLink CEO says absence of long-term funding ‘solutions’ puts capital projects at risk

Poster on twitter.com/Newton_BIA.
Surrey’s first ‘Car-Free Day’ event planned for Newton street this spring

Surrey Urban Screen currently features “Body as Border: Traces and Flows of Connection,” on the west wall of Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre in Whalley. See listing under Art/Galleries. (Photo: vimeo.com)
SURREY EVENTS GUIDE: Plays, comedy, concerts and more, for Feb. 24 and beyond

(Delta Police Department photo)
Police issue warning after recent distraction theft in Delta