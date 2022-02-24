Police issue warning after recent distraction theft in Delta

One man allegedly distracted a woman while a second man entered her car and stole her wallet

Delta police are warning residents after a local woman fell victim to an alleged distraction theft.

According to a DPD Facebook post Thursday morning (Feb. 24), the woman was approached while sitting in the driver’s seat of her vehicle by an unknown man who told her there was something in her back tires.

The woman exited her vehicle, leaving the driver’s side door open, to look and found two thumb tacks stuck to her rear tires. She removed the tacks, thanked the man and carried on with her day.

“It wasn’t until later on in the day that she noticed her wallet was missing,” the post said.

Police say CCTV footage captured a second man entering the woman’s vehicle through the open door and stealing the wallet.

Thankfully, the woman contacted police and was able to cancel her credit cards before any fraudulent activity took place.

Police say they are investigating the incident, but warn the public to be aware of this type of theft.



