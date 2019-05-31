Police-involved crash in Surrey’s Whalley area

It happened at 104th Avenue and King George Boulevard

A Surrey Mountie smashed a driver’s window and pulled her out of her car early Friday morning during an impaired driving investigation that involved a “slow-speed” pursuit in Whalley that ended with a minor collision with an RCMP SUV and the car.

Sergeant Chad Greig said police responded to a report of a woman, “possibly impaired,” who was yelling at a security guard near 106th Avenue and 130th Street at about 4 a.m. As police arrived, he said, the woman took off in a burgundy Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Greig said she returned a short time later, and police again responded, this time with a police dog service officer.

“Officers quickly placed stop sticks in front and behind the Mitsubishi’s tires.”

Greig said the woman drove away again, over the sticks and into a park, then back on the road with deflated tires.

Police followed her for a short while, at about 30 km/h.

Greig said that because of “unsafe driving behaviour and the driver’s refusal to stop,” police boxed the car in at 104th Avenue and King George Boulevard, “which caused a minor collision with a police vehicle.

“The female driver refused to unlock or exit the vehicle which required the police to break the driver’s side window and physically remove her from the car,” Greig said.

He said the 54-year-old woman was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and was taken to hospital. Police continue their investigation and ask witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

