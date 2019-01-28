UPDATE: Minor collision in South Surrey

Surrey RCMP, fire and emergency services were on scene in South Surrey Monday morning. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Surrey RCMP, emergency and fire crews were on scene in South Surrey at a construction site near the White Rock border.

Police cordoned off the main entrance to the Abby Lane Health Centre, located at 15331 16 Ave., at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Surrey RCMP told Peace Arch News Monday that a motorist drove into a parked car, and the incident is not a workplace accident.

Surrey RCMP, emergency and fire crews are on scene in South Surrey at a construction site near 16 Avenue and 154 Street. Waiting to hear back from @WorkSafeBC. Details to come pic.twitter.com/rcpnLphZrd — Peace Arch News (@PeaceArchNews) January 28, 2019

