UPDATE: Classes resume at Surrey high school after anonymous bomb threat

Classes at Sullivan Heights Secondary School have resumed after an anonymous bomb threat to the high school Tuesday morning (Sept. 14).

Surrey school district spokesperson Ritinder Matthew said just after 9 a.m. there was an “anonymous bomb threat called into the school.” Staff and students were evacuated from the school

Police are investigating an unsubstantiated school threat at Sullivan Heights Secondary. Parents & community members are asked to not attend the school at this time. Public should avoid the area 144 St/64 Ave. Will update when we have more information. pic.twitter.com/K90nBcWZco — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) September 14, 2021

Matthew said students and staff were dismissed early for lunch. She added those that were unable to go home, staff opened up the gym at Goldstone Park Elementary, which is directly behind the high school. The elementary school wasn’t evacuated, but put on a hold-and-secure.

She said classes would be resuming at 11:45 a.m. after there was no threat found.

Surrey RCMP had asked the public to avoid the area around Sullivan Heights Secondary after an “unsubstantiated school threat.”

Const. Sarbjit Sangha said people are asked to avoid 144 Street and 64 Avenue and traffic has been diverted “until further notice.”



