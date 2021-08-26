Police investigating two vehicle thefts in North Delta

Delta police are advising people keep their car keys on them when out in public after a pair of vehicles were stolen in North Delta on Tuesday (Aug. 24) in what investigators are calling “crimes of opportunity.”

In the first incident, police were called to a reported theft of auto around 5:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of 120th Street. The driver told police they had left their keys in their vehicle to run into a convenience store, and when they left discovered that their vehicle had been stolen.

In the second incident, police were advised at around 1:30 p.m. that a woman had her purse stolen from her shopping cart while inside a department store in the 7100 block of 120th Street. Upon reporting the theft, the woman realized her vehicle had also been stolen, as the keys had been in the stolen purse.

“It’s unusual for Delta police to have two such thefts of vehicles in one day,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release. “These appear to have been crimes of opportunity. We want to caution the public to make sure when they’re out shopping or in a restaurant to please keep their keys and other valuables secured on their person, or always in eyesight.”

Officers are investigating both incidents and are asking for witnesses, or anyone who may have dash cam footage or additional information, to come forward by calling the DPD’s non-emergency line at 604-946-4411, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.



