Police investigating ‘suspicious occurrence’ in South Surrey

Surrey RCMP asking for public assistance after someone reported that they saw a gun on 16 Avenue

Police are asking for help from the public after a “suspicious occurrence” was witnessed at the corner of 16 Avenue and Highway 99 in South Surrey. (Google image)

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in the investigation of a “suspicious occurrence” near the 16 Avenue and Highway 99 intersection late Sunday evening.

According to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, police say an individual reported to police that they observed, “what they believed to be a firearm,” lying on the road near the intersection.

The person reported that the suspected firearm was picked up by a person in a dark coloured SUV.

Surrey RCMP said the suspicious activity happened “a few hours” before the person alerted police at approximately 12:30 a.m., Monday near the 16 Avenue and Highway 99 ramp.

Police officers attended the area and conducted patrols, talked to neighbours and canvassed for witnesses and video surveillance, according to the news release.

“Investigators have not confirmed that a firearm was involved in this occurrence,” the release states, adding that police are asking anyone with information to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca