(Delta Police Department photo)

Police investigating suspected home invasion in North Delta

Incident took place in the 11400-block of 64th Ave. around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 26

Delta police are investigating a suspected home invasion in North Delta Friday morning.

The incident took place in the 11400-block of 64th Ave. around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 26.

Police say one of the occupants of the home received minor injuries, and that the suspect also received minor injuries following an interaction with the home’s occupants.

The DPD has one suspect is now in custody, and officers seized a weapon from the scene.

An investigation is now underway to determine the nature of the incident and the events leading up to it.

Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety.

Anyone who has information or has video or dash cam footage from this time in the area of 64th Avenue and Knight Drive in North Delta is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
