Police investigating suspected arsons in North Delta

Five garbage bins were set alight in a three-block stretch of Scott Road on Saturday, Dec. 28

Police are investigating a series of suspected arsons in North Delta over the weekend.

According to a DPD press release, police were called by Delta Fire to the 7000-block of Scott Road at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28 after four garbage bins were reported to be on fire. All the fires were contained and put out prior to police arriving on scene and there was minimal damage to the garbage cans.

Then, at 10:30 p.m. on the same night, Delta Fire advised police that there was another bin on fire in the 7200-block of Scott Road.

“At this time we believe the five incidents are related and were set by one individual or one group of individuals,” Acting-Insp. Ciaran Feenan said in a press release. “While the fires were minor in nature and there were fortunately no injuries, we do take incidents like this seriously.”

Delta police are continuing to investigate these incidents.

Anyone with any information related to these fires is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411 and quote file number 19-29640.



