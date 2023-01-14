Police in Vernon are investigating after a sex trade worker was sexually assaulted in an SUV in downtown Vernon Thursday night, Jan. 12, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Police in Vernon are investigating after a sex trade worker was sexually assaulted in an SUV in downtown Vernon Thursday night, Jan. 12, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Police investigating sexual assault of sex worker in Vernon

The suspect’s vehicle is a newer, large, white SUV

Police in Vernon are investigating a case of sexual assault that took place downtown Thursday night, Jan. 12.

Around 11 p.m., officers were called to assist a woman who had been sexually assaulted.

The early stages of the investigation have determined that the incident took place around 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. when the victim, who was engaging in sex work, was approached by a Caucasian man in his 20s, driving a newer, large, white SUV near the 3300 block of 31st Ave.

Once inside the vehicle, police say the woman was sexually assaulted and later dropped off in the Turtle Mountain area.

Investigators believe there may have been more than one person inside the vehicle who were possibly involved.

The victim made her way downtown where she was found by City of Vernon RCMP volunteers, who called police.

“We are releasing this information to the public so vulnerable persons, especially those involved in a high-risk lifestyle, are aware for their own safety when engaging with individuals they do not know,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer. “The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Special Victims Unit is assisting with the investigation, and we are collaborating with our partner agencies to proactively get this message out.”

Anyone who has information that may assist with the investigation is asked to call RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2023-578.

READ MORE: Penticton nurse barred from job for 5 years after sexual assault conviction

READ MORE: Trial underway for former Interior Health top doc charged with sex crimes against child

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Breaking Newssex assaultVernon

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Local governments petition province to prioritize Highway 1 bridge replacement at Sicamous
Next story
Esquimalt residents alarmed as town’s only bank closes

Just Posted

A pedestrian was hit Jan. 8 in the intersection of Hwy 10 and 177B Street in Cloverdale. Now a woman who witnessed the incident is speaking out about what she sees as a pedestrian safety issue. (Image via Google Maps)
Cloverdale woman speaks out after pedestrian hit in intersection

Cynthia de Pando was all smiles after taking home awards in two categories at the 9th annual SOVAS awards ceremony held Dec. 18 in L.A. (Photo submitted: Cynthia de Pando)
Cloverdale woman wins prestigious SOVAS awards

Nev Bains was last seen on the morning of Jan. 13 (Submitted photo: Delta Police)
Delta police asking for help finding high-risk North Delta woman

Entrance to the Canada Passport Office inside Central City shopping centre in Whalley. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey passport applicants might consider foul-weather approach