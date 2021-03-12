(Delta Police Department photo)

(Delta Police Department photo)

Police investigating report of indecent act in North Delta park

Woman reported a man touching himself in North Delta Community Park the morning of March 11

Delta police have issued a warning after receiving a report of a man allegedly touching himself in North Delta Community Park.

Police say a woman was walking in the 11300-block of 84th Ave. near the Northside Community Church parking lot at around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 11 when she saw a man allegedly “touching himself inappropriately.”

The suspect is described as a tall South Asian male, 20-30 years old, with a slim build, dark hair and facial hair. The man was wearing a blue hoodie underneath a jean jacket vest at the time of the incident.

Officers are continuing to patrol the area, however because the incident wasn’t reported until the following day, police have not yet found anyone matching the suspect’s description.

“We want to advise the public that should anything similar happen, to please call 911 immediately. This will allow police to quickly respond,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking that anyone with further information to please contact them at 604-946-4411 and quote file #21-5477.

The incident is reminiscent of a four others that occurred in and near the park last year.

On Oct. 21, 2020, a woman contacted police about a man she witnessed masturbating on the trail between the George Massey Library and North Delta Community Park at around 5:15 p.m. The man was described as South Asian and wearing all black clothing.

That same day, a second woman contacted police shortly after 10 p.m. to report a man possibly masturbating in the park, close to the trees. She indicated the man was South Asian, approximately 5’ 7” tall, around 25 years old, and wearing a dark hoodie and jeans.

In both instances police conducted patrols in the area but were not able to find any suspects.

READ MORE: Police investigating indecent acts in North Delta park (Oct. 22, 2020)

In January of 2020, police received two similar reports of a man inappropriately touching himself in the park.

On the afternoon of Jan. 23, a teenage girl came across a man allegedly touching himself in the same stretch of woods between the library and the park. The man was described as South Asian, about six feet tall, with a slim build and short brown hair, and wearing a green jacket.

Eight days later, in the evening of Jan. 31, a woman was sitting with her young daughter watching another child’s soccer practice when a man allegedly approached her and, from the other side of a chain link fence, began to masturbate. The woman yelled out to alert people nearby, and the man ran off.

The man in that incident was described as South Asian, approximately 30 years old, with a slim build, black hair and wearing a red hoodie.

Police have not indicated that any of the incidents are related.

