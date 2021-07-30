Police investigating overnight stabbing at Surrey park

Surrey RCMP had part of Kiyo Park, at 91st Avenue and 140th Street, blocked off Friday afternoon following an early morning stabbing. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

RCMP is investigating an overnight stabbing in a Surrey park.

Police still had part of Kiyo Park, near 91st Avenue and 140th Street, behind tape around 2 p.m. Friday (July 30) after responding to a call at the park around 12:30 a.m.

An email from Surrey RCMP says a call came in about a woman who “sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds,” but officers haven’t been able to get a full statement from her yet due to her injuries so they were continuing to hold the scene until they could gather more information.

Police said it sounds like the incident “stemmed from some kind of altercation that led to the assault with a weapon.”

She is in stable condition and her injuries are said to be non-life-threatening, Surrey RCMP added.

The investigation is ongoing.



