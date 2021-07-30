Surrey RCMP had part of Kiyo Park, at 91st Avenue and 140th Street, blocked off Friday afternoon following an early morning stabbing. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey RCMP had part of Kiyo Park, at 91st Avenue and 140th Street, blocked off Friday afternoon following an early morning stabbing. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Police investigating overnight stabbing at Surrey park

Police say woman is in stable condition

RCMP is investigating an overnight stabbing in a Surrey park.

Police still had part of Kiyo Park, near 91st Avenue and 140th Street, behind tape around 2 p.m. Friday (July 30) after responding to a call at the park around 12:30 a.m.

An email from Surrey RCMP says a call came in about a woman who “sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds,” but officers haven’t been able to get a full statement from her yet due to her injuries so they were continuing to hold the scene until they could gather more information.

Police said it sounds like the incident “stemmed from some kind of altercation that led to the assault with a weapon.”

She is in stable condition and her injuries are said to be non-life-threatening, Surrey RCMP added.

The investigation is ongoing.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp

 

Surrey RCMP had part of Kiyo Park, at 91st Avenue and 140th Street, blocked off Friday afternoon following an early morning stabbing. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey RCMP had part of Kiyo Park, at 91st Avenue and 140th Street, blocked off Friday afternoon following an early morning stabbing. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Previous story
Crime severity in Delta last year down from 2019
Next story
Surrey violent crime down 10% in first half of 2021 compared to same period last year

Just Posted

Jen and Bill Haggerty stand outside their record shop, Elevated Music, in Cloverdale. The Haggertys opened the store nearly a year ago and are holding a one-year anniversary celebration and sale at the store Aug. 14. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Elevated Music to celebrate its one-year anniversary with special record sale

The Cloverdale Reporter’s annual ‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest is looking to honour the best of what our community has to offer.
The ‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest returns Aug. 1

Police on Friday (July 30, 2021) issued an update on the May 2016 Five Corners fire investigation. (Teresa Frederick photo)
PHOTOS: Arrests announced in devastating 2016 White Rock arson

File photo Lauren Collins
Surrey violent crime down 10% in first half of 2021 compared to same period last year