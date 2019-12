Crime scene tape is up at 135th Street and Crestview Drive in Bolivar Heights

Police have set up a yellow barricade tape and canopy tent at Bolivar Park in North Surrey.

The scene is 135th Street and Crestview Drive. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is on the case.

There have been 18 homicides in Surrey so far this year.

More to come…



