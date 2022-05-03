(Delta Police Department photo)

Police investigating fatal traffic incident in North Delta

Police say a man was struck by a large truck in the 7000-block of Scott Road Tuesday afternoon

Police are on the scene of a fatal traffic incident in North Delta.

According to police, early reports indicate that a man was struck by what witnesses describe as a large truck at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon (May 3) in the 7000-block of Scott Road. The man died as a result of his injuries.

Police say the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature and they are currently working to notify the man’s next of kin.

“Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or anyone who has dashcam footage and was in the area at this time,” A/Sgt. Leisa Schaefer, spokesperson for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

Schaefer said there is some indication that the driver of the vehicle may not have been aware that they hit someone.


