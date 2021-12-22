Emergency crews were called to a fatal crash on King George Boulevard at Trites Road, just south of Highway 10 on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. One person died in the three-vehicle crash. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Police investigating fatal Surrey crash

Surrey RCMP say sedan heading northbound on King George Boulevard when it lost control, hit 2 vehicles

One person is dead following a collision on King George Boulevard, just south of Highway 10 on Tuesday (Dec. 21).

Around 6:45 p.m., police received a report of a multiple-vehicle crash, with one fatality, near the intersection of King George Boulevard and Trites Road, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. Tyner Gillies.

Gillies said a Lexus sedan was heading northbound on King George Boulevard, “when it lost control and crossed the centre median, and struck two other vehicles,” a Jeep and a Mazda minivan.

The driver of the Lexus, Gillies said, suffered “significant injuries” and died at the scene. The occupants of the other vehicles “are being treated for minor injuries at a local area hospital.”

Police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating.

Gillies said drugs, alcohol and speed “have not been ruled out” as contributing factors in the crash.

Anyone with more information, including dash-cam footage around the area of King George Boulevard, between 6:30 and 7:00 p.m. is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2021-193928.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.


