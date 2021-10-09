(Delta Police Department photo)

Police investigating fatal collision in Delta

A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle collision on Ladner Trunk Road around 1 p.m. on Oct. 9

Delta police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a traffic collision Saturday afternoon (Oct. 9).

According to a DPD press release, police were called to a collision in the 8700-block of Ladner Trunk Road around 1 p.m. Upon arrival, officers determined a motorcycle had been involved in a single-vehicle collision.

“Emergency Health Services treated the motorcyclist at scene, however the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries,” Sgt. James Sandberg, spokesperson for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release. “We offer our sincere thoughts and condolences to the motorcyclist’s family and friends.”

Police say the deceased is a 25-year-old man from Delta, but have not released his name.

The DPD’s traffic section is investigating, and Ladner Trunk Road remains closed between 80th Street and Hornby Road. The road is expected to be closed for several more hours.

“Police want to thank motorists for their patience and understanding. The closure of the road is necessary to conduct the investigation in a safe manner,” Sandberg said.


