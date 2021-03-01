UPDATE: Two youths arrested after assault with a weapon at Panorama Ridge Secondary in Surrey

Surrey RCMP are investigating a reported assault at Panorama Ridge Secondary. (Shane MacKichan photos) Surrey RCMP are investigating a reported assault at Panorama Ridge Secondary. (Shane MacKichan photos) Surrey RCMP are investigating a reported assault at Panorama Ridge Secondary. (Shane MacKichan photos) Surrey RCMP are investigating a reported assault at Panorama Ridge Secondary. (Shane MacKichan photos) Surrey RCMP are investigating a reported assault at Panorama Ridge Secondary. (Shane MacKichan photos) Surrey RCMP are investigating a reported assault at Panorama Ridge Secondary. (Shane MacKichan photos)

Surrey RCMP said two youths have been arrested following an assault with a weapon at Panorama Ridge Secondary.

In a news release issued Monday, police said at approximately 11:30 a.m. March 1, Surrey RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at Panorama Ridge Secondary. One “male youth” was injured.

Police say the assault occurred outside of the school. The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. Police placed the school on a “hold and secure” until the safety of all of the students was confirmed.

“The initial indications are that the assault is related to an on-going dispute among parties known to one another,” the release said. “There is no indication of an on-going risk to safety at the school however; there will be (an) increased police presence as the investigation continues.”

Later that afternoon, Surrey RCMP said its investigators have identified three suspects involved in the incident.

“All of the suspects are youth, and are not previously known to police. Two suspects are currently under arrest and in police custody. A third suspect has not yet been arrested; police are currently working to locate them,” a news release said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.