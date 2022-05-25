(Delta Police Department photo)

Police investigating assault at North Delta home

One man suffered minor stab wounds left the scene and was found by Delta police in Surrey

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in a North Delta home Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, Delta police responded to report of an assault at an unspecified location in North Delta shortly after 10 a.m. on May 25.

Police say a male victim suffering from an apparent stab wound drove himself from the scene and was later located in Surrey. The man suffered minor injuries and was released from hospital a short time later.

Officers attended the Delta residence where the assault took place where they arrested the individual involved without further incident.

Police say the victim and the suspect are known to each other and there is no risk to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.


