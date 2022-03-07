(Delta Police Department photo)

Police investigating arson at North Delta playground

Emergency crews responded to a fire in Chalmers Park at 1:37 a.m. Saturday morning (March 5)

Police are investigating a possible arson at a park in North Delta over the weekend.

According to a press release, police responded to a reported fire in the playground area of Chalmers Park, located at 11400 76A Ave., at 1:37 a.m. Saturday morning. By the time police arrived on scene, Delta Fire had already extinguished the blaze.

Police are investigating the fire as an arson, one that caused approximately $100,000 in damage to the playground.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411 and refer to DPD tips file #2022-4795.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
