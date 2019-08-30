Police investigating after bullet-marred vehicles located in South Surrey

Surrey RCMP is investigating after evidence of a shooting was located in the 2500-block of 164 Street in South Surrey.

According to a news release issued at 3:45 p.m. today (Aug. 30), police “received information regarding two vehicles with suspected bullet holes” at 1:44 p.m.

“Officers attended a residence… and located evidence of a shooting,” the release states.

However, police did not receive any reports of shots fired, the release adds.

“The vehicle damage was reported several hours after it was discovered. There is no indication at this time that anyone was injured in the shooting.”

Police issued the news release to advise the public of the “suspicious circumstance.”

The Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit is on the scene, and police say early indications are that this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information on the incident and those involved, or who may have CCTV footage of what transpired, is asked to contact police at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca