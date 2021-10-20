(Black Press Media files)

(Black Press Media files)

Police investigating after 2 replica pipe bombs found at safe injection site in Vancouver

Police say that while these bombs were not real, the public should remain vigilant

Vancouver police have launched an investigation after two replica pipe bombs were found inside toilets at a supervised injection site in the Downtown Eastside on Saturday (Oct. 16).

Police said the bombs were found just before 3 p.m. by cleaning staff at the site near Pender and Abbot streets. Staff, who believed the bombs were fake, turned them over to police who destroyed them

“Pipe bombs are extremely dangerous. They can eject pieces of shrapnel in all directions causing serious injuries or death,” said Const. Tania Visintin. “At a glance, replica pipe bombs can appear very real. As such, we take these calls very seriously and must investigate them thoroughly.”

Visintin said that while these bombs were not real, the public should remain vigilant and not handle anything that looks suspicious.

This is just one of a series of recent bomb threats. Police investigated three last week and in one of them, a bomb threat was emailed to a cyber security company near Homer and Robson streets on Sunday. That email was determined to be a hoax.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 911 immediately.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver Police

Previous story
Big, fat ferris-wheel wedding awakens residents’ ire in Surrey
Next story
Vancouver Islander accused of selling fake ownership in world-renowned Sooke Harbour House

Just Posted

Police say drugs, cash and a vehicle were seized during patrols Oct. 8, 2021 in South Surrey. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Drugs, cash, vehicle seized in South Surrey: police

A scene from Erasure’s “Time (Hearts Full of Love)” music video, directed by Surrey’s Stephano Barberis using submitted video of band members cut with footage filmed in and around East Vancouver. (Photo: YouTube)
‘Star Wars’-like holographics in new Erasure music video by Surrey-based director Barberis

From left: SurreyCares Community Foundation’s Coral Henshaw and John Lawson, Coun. Brenda Locke, Mayor Doug McCallum, Marilyn Buchannon (Keery family representative), Coun. Doug Elford, and Coun. Laurie Guerra at the Oct. 19, 2021 groundbreaking of the Keery Park loop trail in Campbell Heights. (City of Surrey photo) From left: SurreyCares Community Foundation’s Coral Henshaw and John Lawson, Coun. Brenda Locke, Mayor Doug McCallum, Marilyn Buchannon (Keery family representative), Coun. Doug Elford, and Coun. Laurie Guerra at the Oct. 19, 2021 groundbreaking of the Keery Park loop trail in Campbell Heights. (City of Surrey photo)
PHOTOS: Trail enhancements for historical South Surrey park launched

Students at Clayton Heights Secondary School prepare donation bags for the 14th annual “Halloween For Hunger” donation drive. (Photo submitted: Sarah Daintrey)
Clayton Heights Secondary launches annual ‘Halloween For Hunger’ event