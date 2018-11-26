One person dead after shooting in south Newton, Surrey police say

Surrey RCMP say an ‘adult victim’ was shot and killed Monday morning in the 14600 block of Southview Drive. Police say it happened just before noon. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey recorded its 14th homicide late Monday morning, in the 14600-block of Southview Drive

Police say one person is dead after a shooting in Newton just before noon Monday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation since Surrey RCMP was called to the scene in the 14600-block of Southview Drive at 11:46 a.m. on a report of shots fired.

“An adult victim was located suffering from gunshot wounds,” said Corporal Elenore Sturko of the Surrey RCMP. “Despite all attempts to revive the individual they succumbed to their injuries.”

Police have not revealed the victim’s age or gender. This is Surrey’s 14th homicide of the year.

In comparison, Vancouver has recorded 15 homicides so far in 2018.

There has been 38 shootings in Surrey in 2018. There were 59 shootings in Surrey during 2017, in 2016 there were 61 and in 2015 there were 88. As least nine of Surrey’s homicide victims were shot.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



