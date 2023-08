Incident occurred in the in the area of King George Boulevard and Central Avenue

A stabbing sent one person to hospital in serious condition, according to a Black Press freelancer at the scene.

It happened at about 5:50 p.m. Thursday (Aug 17) in the area of King George Boulevard and Central Avenue.

The Now-Leader has reached out to Surrey RCMP for comment.

More to come…



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

