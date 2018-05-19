Police investigate sexual assault in Fraser Valley

Man grabs woman by shoulders and makes sexual comments

Abbotsford Police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred Friday night.

Const. Ian MacDonald said a woman was walking southbound on Pauline Street in east Abbotsford at about 5 p.m. when she heard a man yelling.

MacDonald said the man then appeared in front of her, grabbed her by the shoulders, made sexual remarks to her and attempted to pull her.

“She very fortunately was able to break free from the assailant and make her way to safety,” he said.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his 30s, 5’ 11”, with wavy brown, shoulder-length hair and sunglasses. He was wearing a light-coloured shirt and tan shorts.

APD investigators are canvassing for video and witnesses.

MacDonald said because the sexual assault took place in a busy area in the historic downtown area of Abbotsford, they are hoping that someone might have seen the suspect or witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859- 5225, text at 222973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

