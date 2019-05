Motorists asked to stay away from Blanca Street & West 4 Avenue

Motorists are being asked to avoid an intersection in the West Point Grey area of Vancouver.

Vancouver police say they are investigating a serious crash between a motorcycle and a truck at Blanca Street & West 4 Avenue.

Police said the intersection would be closed for several hours from 4 p.m. on Thursday afternoon as they investigate the crash.

More to come.

