Police investigate early morning shooting in Whalley

Shots fired in the 11000-block of 132 Street at 1:55 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Whalley

The Surrey RCMP received 911 calls about shots fired in the 11000-block of 132 Street at 1:55 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. “Frontline officers attended the area and located a residence, which had damage consistent with a shooting. No one was injured,” Const. Sarbjit Sangha said.

“Surrey RCMP General Investigations Unit has conduct of the investigation. Officers are in the area collecting evidence, including CCTV footage. The investigation is still in the early stages and a motive has not been determined.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Shootingsurrey rcmp