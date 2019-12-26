RCMP on scene. Image: Andrea Rondeau

Police investigate Christmas Day homicide on Vancouver Island

Nearby in Charles Hoey Park, a tent had been set up.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP blocked off the intersection of Canada Avenue and Trunk Road in Duncan on the morning of Christmas Day, as they investigated a homicide.

A tent has been set up in the corner of Charles Hoey Park.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has been called to assist the North Cowichan Duncan RCMP in investigating a Christmas Eve assault that resulted in a man’s death.

Just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 24 North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were called to a report of an assault in the area. When officers arrived they located a man and woman, both of whom were injured. They were transported to a local area hospital. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead. The woman remains in hospital for treatment of her injuries.

VIIMCU has been notified and is now investigating. While the investigation is in the preliminary stages, police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no on-going risk to the general public.

Investigators are seeking anyone who may have been a witness, or have dash-cam or other surveillance video from Dec. 24, between 10 and 11 p.m. in the area of Trunk Road, Canada Avenue and Duncan Street, to contact the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Second earthquake hits off north coast of Vancouver Island, Christmas Day
Next story
Wind and flurries forecast for B.C. Interior highways

Just Posted

Former Cloverdale youth pastor convicted of sexual assault to be sentenced in May

Surrey Provincial Court judge cleared Samuel Emerson of most charges last month

Tyler Tardi takes aim at men’s competition

Langley-based champion curler made the move up from juniors a year early

VIDEO: Surrey crash snaps Hydro pole, leaves 5,000 without power

Overnight collision brought down live wires at 128 Street and 87 Avenue

‘Absolute sham’: Policing survey full of ‘open-ended questions,’ Surrey councillor says

Brenda Locke says newly released results fly in face McCallum’s claim of ‘overwhelming’ support

Safety in question after City of White Rock removes street parking

Residents raise concern after city removes street parking from McDonald Avenue

VIDEO: ‘Unbelievable’ Christmas gift delivered to ailing B.C. woman in hospital

Acts of Kindness team will be renovating the Murphy home, so new amputee can come home

B.C. solicitor general forecasts better year ahead for cannabis products, revenue

Premier Horgan said he wants B.C. to take better advantage of the province’s worldwide reputation

Wind and flurries forecast for B.C. Interior highways

A vehicle incident closed the left lane of the Coquihalla Highway Boxing Day morning

Police investigate Christmas Day homicide on Vancouver Island

Nearby in Charles Hoey Park, a tent had been set up.

Police call survival of crash victim ‘a Christmas miracle’

The SUV plunged 60 feet towards the Similkameen River and then flew into the air

Queen addresses bumpy year while Harry and Megan celebrate Christmas in Canada

Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan and son are rumoured to be in B.C.

Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast

The ride took place Christmas Eve on Coco Beach

UPDATE: Second earthquake hits off north coast of Vancouver Island, Christmas Day

A 6.2 magnitude quake was recorded Christmas Eve

Police seek suspect in two armed robberies in Abbotsford

Incidents took place within an hour of each other on Monday night

Most Read