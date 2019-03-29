Police are asking people to stay away from the area of 13300 block of 98A Avenue after what they are calling a “serious incident.”

Whalley

UPDATED: Police incident in North Surrey ‘contained’

Reports of possible gunfire in residential neighbourhood

There is a significant police presence in North Surrey this morning, and police are asking residents to keep their distance.

According to a tweet from Surrey RCMP, “Police have the situation contained, but ask residents to stay away from the area of 133 Street and 98A.”

An estimated two dozen police vehicles, as well as an armoured vehicle, surrounded a home in a residential neighbourhood at 132A Street and 100A Avenue.

Media at the scene have reported hearing “what sounds like an exchange of gunfire.” Ambulances also attended.

According to a news release issued by Surrey RCMP just after 8 a.m. today (Friday), officers were alerted to a “serious incident” at the home just west of Holland Park at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team attended.

“There will be road closures in the area for a significant amount of time as the investigation is ongoing and police are requesting the public stay away from the area,” the release states.

“The scene and situation is now contained and there is no further risk to the public.”

Any witnesses are asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come…


edit@surreynowleader.com
