UPDATED: Police incident in North Surrey ‘contained’

Police are asking people to stay away from the area of 13300 block of 98A Avenue after what they are calling a “serious incident.”

There is a significant police presence in North Surrey this morning, and police are asking residents to keep their distance.

According to a tweet from Surrey RCMP, “Police have the situation contained, but ask residents to stay away from the area of 133 Street and 98A.”

An estimated two dozen police vehicles, as well as an armoured vehicle, surrounded a home in a residential neighbourhood at 132A Street and 100A Avenue.

Heavy police presence at 133 and 98A Ave. In Whalley as Sherri Lewis, 25, gives her account of hearing shots fired. She said it was like a movie. #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/IqIFtiWMIP — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) March 29, 2019

Media at the scene have reported hearing “what sounds like an exchange of gunfire.” Ambulances also attended.

According to a news release issued by Surrey RCMP just after 8 a.m. today (Friday), officers were alerted to a “serious incident” at the home just west of Holland Park at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team attended.

Early this morning police responded to an incident at a residence in North Surrey. Police have the situation contained but ask residents to stay away from the area of 133 Street and 98A. Please stand by, a news release will be issued shortly. pic.twitter.com/16opedKzA3 — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) March 29, 2019

“There will be road closures in the area for a significant amount of time as the investigation is ongoing and police are requesting the public stay away from the area,” the release states.

“The scene and situation is now contained and there is no further risk to the public.”

Any witnesses are asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come…



