Police hunting armed suspect after transit officer shot in Surrey

RCMP say suspect is a man in his 20s with “dark skin” and dark stubble wearing a blue hoodie

Surrey RCMP have released a surveillance photo of the suspect following Wednesday’s (Jan. 30) shooting at Scott Road SkyTrain station. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Police are on the hunt for an armed suspect after a transit officer was shot at Scott Road SkyTrain station this afternoon.

Surrey RCMP say the officer received serious but not life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

The Now-Leader has learned the officer’s name is Joshua Harms and that he was shot on the SkyTrain platform twice in the arm. Harms is described as a “high flier” and an “excellent cop who digs and gets valid arrests.”

Sergeant Clint Hampton with the Metro Vancouver Transit Police said Harms, 27, has three years with transit police. Hampton said Harms was working his regular patrol shift when he was shot.

“Our chief recently checked in with Constable Harms at the hospital. He’s in good spirits and where he needs to be,” Hampton said.

At a press conference Wednesday night, Surrey’s top cop Dwayne McDonald said Surrey RCMP is working with the Lower Mainland Emergency Response team and the Integrated Police Dog Services. McDonald said police have “two areas of containment,” which is King George Boulevard to 144th Avenue and 125A Street to 124th Street.

Scott Road station, McDonald said, is currently closed and “no new vehicles can enter the area,” but police are escorting people into the parking lots to get their vehicles.

A report from one resident says a SWAT team surrounded a house near Scott Road station and a loud explosion was heard.

McDonald confirmed that a house was surrounded, and police were “clearing a residence,” but wouldn’t elaborate. He also said police are talking to a “substantial amount” of witnesses and that about 80 officers are involved in the active investigation.

McDonald said the suspect is described a man in his 20s with “dark skin, dark stubble, goatee and a mustache,” wearing a blue hoodie and Nike running shoes.

Please share: video released of the suspect who shot a @TransitPolice officer earlier today. We are actively searching for him. Call 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/xZxM7g9zdD — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) January 31, 2019

“We are still asking people to avoid the area. For residents who live within the containment area, we are asking you to stay inside and lock your doors. Please turn on any exterior lights and call 911 if you see anything suspicious and please do not attempt to apprehend the suspect if you see him or encounter him,” McDonald said.

“We have flooded the area with officers. This is an evolving situation and the public in that area could be at risk, which is why we’re trying to apprehend the suspect as quick as possible.”

Surrey RCMP have also set up a tip line for people to call: 604-502-6284.

We are looking for this male in connection with the shooting of @TransitPolice officer Constable Joshua Harms. Call 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/XwSq6N2y1K — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) January 31, 2019

The @deltapolice thoughts and prayers are with our colleagues in the @TransitPolice @TransLink after a Transit Officer was shot at the Scott Road Skytrain station. We appreciate the @TransitPolice hard work in keeping the millions of riders safe on our transportation system pic.twitter.com/XLxkndZMoi — Neil Dubord (@ChiefNeilDubord) January 31, 2019

In a release sent earlier in the evening, RCMP say they received 911 calls about a shooting at about 4:20 p.m. Police say at the same time, they were alerted by Metro Vancouver Transit Police that one of their officers had been shot at the Scott Road Skytrain station platform.

People are asked to avoid the whole area around the Scott Road Station and around the 12500 Block of 113A Street as it is “an active scene,” police said in a tweet shortly before 5 p.m. – and again at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 30).

BC Emergency Health Services told the Now-Leader that they responded to an incident at Scott Road Station at 4:20 p.m. and took one person to hospital in stable condition.

Scott Road station is “completely closed” due to the shooting, according to tweets from TransLink. A bus bridge is in place from Scott Road to Gateway stations.

As I went past Scott Road while on the skytrain the heavy police presence was a reminder of how thankful I am of the @SurreyRCMP! #SurreyBC — Deepak Sharma (@DeepakSharma_90) January 31, 2019

#scottroad #expo #skytrain #translink running on single track. Expected to still be slow for commuters idk if u can tell how spread out the cop cars are. My phone camera cant zoom in anymore. #surreybc pic.twitter.com/EHHtERXWDB — Rosie (@RosieForst) January 31, 2019

This is the first time a transit officer has been shot anywhere along the SkyTrain line.

In 1974, Surrey RCMP Const. Roger Pierlet was only 23 when he was shot and killed in Cloverdale. An overpass on 176 Street near Highway 10 was later dedicated in Pierlet’s name.

More to come.



edit@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter