Surrey RCMP have released a surveillance photo of the suspect following Wednesday’s (Jan. 30) shooting at Scott Road SkyTrain station. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Bridgeview

Police hunting armed suspect after transit officer shot in Surrey

RCMP say suspect is a man in his 20s with “dark skin” and dark stubble wearing a blue hoodie

Police are on the hunt for an armed suspect after a transit officer was shot at Scott Road SkyTrain station this afternoon.

Surrey RCMP say the officer received serious but not life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

The Now-Leader has learned the officer’s name is Joshua Harms and that he was shot on the SkyTrain platform twice in the arm. Harms is described as a “high flier” and an “excellent cop who digs and gets valid arrests.”

Sergeant Clint Hampton with the Metro Vancouver Transit Police said Harms, 27, has three years with transit police. Hampton said Harms was working his regular patrol shift when he was shot.

“Our chief recently checked in with Constable Harms at the hospital. He’s in good spirits and where he needs to be,” Hampton said.

At a press conference Wednesday night, Surrey’s top cop Dwayne McDonald said Surrey RCMP is working with the Lower Mainland Emergency Response team and the Integrated Police Dog Services. McDonald said police have “two areas of containment,” which is King George Boulevard to 144th Avenue and 125A Street to 124th Street.

Scott Road station, McDonald said, is currently closed and “no new vehicles can enter the area,” but police are escorting people into the parking lots to get their vehicles.

A report from one resident says a SWAT team surrounded a house near Scott Road station and a loud explosion was heard.

McDonald confirmed that a house was surrounded, and police were “clearing a residence,” but wouldn’t elaborate. He also said police are talking to a “substantial amount” of witnesses and that about 80 officers are involved in the active investigation.

McDonald said the suspect is described a man in his 20s with “dark skin, dark stubble, goatee and a mustache,” wearing a blue hoodie and Nike running shoes.

“We are still asking people to avoid the area. For residents who live within the containment area, we are asking you to stay inside and lock your doors. Please turn on any exterior lights and call 911 if you see anything suspicious and please do not attempt to apprehend the suspect if you see him or encounter him,” McDonald said.

“We have flooded the area with officers. This is an evolving situation and the public in that area could be at risk, which is why we’re trying to apprehend the suspect as quick as possible.”

Surrey RCMP have also set up a tip line for people to call: 604-502-6284.

In a release sent earlier in the evening, RCMP say they received 911 calls about a shooting at about 4:20 p.m. Police say at the same time, they were alerted by Metro Vancouver Transit Police that one of their officers had been shot at the Scott Road Skytrain station platform.

People are asked to avoid the whole area around the Scott Road Station and around the 12500 Block of 113A Street as it is “an active scene,” police said in a tweet shortly before 5 p.m. – and again at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 30).

BC Emergency Health Services told the Now-Leader that they responded to an incident at Scott Road Station at 4:20 p.m. and took one person to hospital in stable condition.

Scott Road station is “completely closed” due to the shooting, according to tweets from TransLink. A bus bridge is in place from Scott Road to Gateway stations.

This is the first time a transit officer has been shot anywhere along the SkyTrain line.

In 1974, Surrey RCMP Const. Roger Pierlet was only 23 when he was shot and killed in Cloverdale. An overpass on 176 Street near Highway 10 was later dedicated in Pierlet’s name.

More to come.


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

 

Surrey RCMP have released a surveillance photo of the suspect following Wednesday’s (Jan. 30) shooting at Scott Road SkyTrain station. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Previous story
Woman or girl slain every 2.5 days in Canada in 2018, report finds
Next story
Nanaimo votes in potentially historic B.C. byelection

Just Posted

Arrest warrant issued for Anhad Virk in connection to Surrey stabbing

Surrey RCMP say Virk, 21, has been charged after a ‘targeted’ stabbing in Newton last year

Freezing temperatures, and possible snow, headed for the Lower Mainland

Environment Canada says a cold air system will head through B.C., starting in the central interior

Safe Surrey Coalition council members a no-show at forum on city’s policing future

Council’s plan to replace RCMP city police force came under scrutiny at Surrey Board of Trade forum

Canucks’ business boss works the bench with minor hockey team in Surrey

NHL team’s chief executive, Trent Carroll, gets pro tips for Bantam squad he helps coach

North Delta high school to host outdoor program for at-risk youth

Take A Hike Foundation teaches youth social and emotional life skills in the B.C. wilderness

Analysis: A smooth transition for B.C. NDP in Nanaimo byelection

Blow to B.C. Greens, John Horgan’s hold on power remains slim

UPDATE: NDP candidate wins Nanaimo byelection

Sheila Malcolmson earned about 49 per cent of the vote; all ballot boxes now counted

Police offer $100,000 reward to find gangster wanted in 2009 B.C. strip mall shooting

Conor D’Monte, formerly of the UN gang, is wanted in the death of Red Scorpions’ Kevin LeClair

B.C. Legislature spending scandal inspires satirical song

Victoria musicians release song All Part of the Uniform

Bruce McArthur guilty plea sparks call to widen missing persons review

Toronto police spent 18 months looking into disappearance of three missing men before concluding no foul play

Chilliwack school trustee wants 30% raise

Trustee Darrell Furgason asked the board to raise their salaries from $19,293 to $25,000

New Westminster becomes first in B.C. to enact bylaw against ‘renovictions’

City unanimously approved bylaw ammendment for more strict conditions for developers

B.C. paramedics to be trained in at-home care for seriously ill, end-of-life patients

Program’s goal is to better serve patients in palliative care and reduce unnecessary trips to the ER

COLUMN: How you can get the government’s confidential stuff

The Abbotsford News’ handy guide to asking public bodies for their interesting information

Most Read