Stawamus Chief. (Wikimedia Commons)

‘Police incident’ leads Squamish RCMP to ask public to leave Stawamus Chief

People were told to expected a ‘noted police presence’

Mounties are remaining tightlipped about why they asked the public to leave the Stawamus Chief early Tuesday afternoon.

In a tweet sent out around 12:20 p.m., RCMP asked the public to leave the Squamish-area mountain due to a “police incident.”

“Expect a noted police presence and please do not post pictures of where members are located,” the tweet read.

The threat seemed to resolve itself within the hour, according to posts just after 1 p.m. from RCMP.

The risk to public safety has ended at the Stawamus Chief. There is still a heavy police presence in the area and will be for the next 30 minutes or so.”

Black Press Media has reached out to Squamish RCMP for more information.

